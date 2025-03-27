1 critical goal for each member of the Angels' starting rotation in 2025

Tyler Anderson's goal is to be a consistent mid-rotation presence for the Angels

Tyler Anderson, 35, is one of two veteran mentor types present in the Angels rotation. The crafty lefty will be an important piece in determining whether or not the rotation is actually productive this season.

Anderson's career, especially lately, has been full of peaks and valleys. A two-time All-Star who saw those selections come in 2022 and 2024, Anderson posted the best numbers of his career in 2022 with the crosstown rival Dodgers pitching to the tune of a 2.57 ERA over 178.2 innings.

He found a new home in Anaheim in 2023, but could not nearly replicate that performance, posting a 5.43 ERA in 141 innings and putting together one of the worst performances of his career.

Finally, 2024 was a tale of two seasons for Anderson. His stellar first half where he threw 118 innings with a 2.97 ERA is what earned him the All-Star nod, but the bottom fell out in the second half and his ERA ballooned to 5.43 in 61.1 innings down the stretch.

The Angels don't need Anderson to pitch like an ace, something he's done at times, but they also can't afford him to pitch like a guy who doesn't belong in a big-league rotation, which he's also looked like in spurts.

Instead, a consistent reliable performance from the veteran will be crucial, and if he can sustain that until the trade deadline, could also entice the team to move him to a needy contender and bring back some value for him as he's in the last year of his deal.