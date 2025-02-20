11 biggest Los Angeles Angels contracts in franchise history

5. Justin Upton: 5-years, $106,000,000

6. Torii Hunter: 5-years, $90,000,000

The next three largest Angels contracts belongs to a trio of outfielders. One was a fantastic deal, one was pretty bad, and one was flat-out awful.

Josh Hamilton represented a fork in the road moment for the franchise, and the Angels unequivocally set themselves back years by opting for Hamilton over Zack Greinke in free agency. The Angels historically do not sign pitchers to long-term deals, and they had the opportunity to make a massive organizational shift in philosophy by going for Greinke before the 2013 season. Instead they gave Hamilton $25 million AAV for five-years, both sides hated each other's experiences with the other, and he lasted two seasons before being traded back to Texas. He ended his tenure with the Angels by going 0-for-13 in the ALDS against Kansas City, the last postseason appearance LAA has made.

The Angels traded for Justin Upton during the 2017 season, and extended him for 5-years, $106 million after the season when they feared he would opt-out of his deal and become a free agency. As soon as Upton's last season was supposed to begin, the Angels waived him in spring training while they were testing him out as a first baseman.

Torii Hunter, like Pujols, works for the Angels currently, and will be assisting his former teammate in his move from centerfield to right. Mike Trout will be moving to right field, and is following in Hunter's footsteps. Hunter is one of the best defensive outfielders of all time, and yet he moved off of centerfield in favor of... Peter Bourjos! The 9x Gold Glover is one of the most iconic outfielders of all time, a steward of the game, a beloved teammate and baseball personality. While he is more known as a member of the Minnesota Twins, Hunter provided far more value and bang-for-your-buck as a Halo.