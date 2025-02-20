11 biggest Los Angeles Angels contracts in franchise history

8. Mo Vaughn: 6-years, $80,000,000

Vaughn is an interesting Angels player. In fitting fashion, he sprained his ankle during his first career game as an Angels player and he was never quite the same player the rest of his career.

On the one hand, he hit a total of 69 home runs and collected 225 RBIs during his first two seasons with Anaheim. On the other, he did lead the American League in strikeouts in 2000. While his overall slash lines were not terrible, his impact on the field was not nearly as effective as when he was with Boston. He only made it two years with the Angels under his contract. He missed the entirety of the 2001 season, then was dealt to the Mets.