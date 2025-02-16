2 free agents we wish the Angels had signed this offseason

Jack Flaherty would've provided the Angels with the rotation stability they crave

The Angels have lacked reliable starting pitching for what feels like an eternity. Just like the lack of pop in the lineup, the rotation was an Achilles heel for the team in 2024 as it also ranked 28th in the league in ERA with a 4.97 mark.

The Angels were never going to be in play at the very top of the starting pitching market. That meant Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Blake Snell were all pipedreams. To their credit, the team has addressed the rotation to an extent, bringing in Yusei Kikuchi.

However, the team is betting on 60 innings of dominance from Kikuchi where he posted a 2.70 ERA after being traded to Houston over five-and-a-half seasons of mediocrity where Kikuchi has three years with an ERA over 5.00 on his resume.

To that end, signing Jack Flaherty would've been an ideal move for the Angels not only as a hedge against the bet they've placed on Kikuchi but also as a complement to him. Flaherty isn't a true ace either, but his early-career track record and rebound 2024 which saw him post a 3.17 ERA would've made him an ideal 1A-1B pairing with the left-handed Kikuchi.

From there, the Halos rotation would've been propelled into a much more formidable unit with the promising Jose Soriano locking down the no.3 spot and the mix of crafty veterans Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks alongside a plethora of intriguing young arms locking down the back end.

Given the affordable nature of the deal Flaherty signed with the Detroit Tigers, the whiff on landing his services looks that much greater. The Angels' rotation may end up being much improved in 2025, but adding Flaherty would've made that almost a foregone conclusion as opposed to an optimistic projection.

