2 ideal Angels trade targets to pursue on the Mets after missing out on Pete Alonso

2. The Angels could target fallen prospect Brett Baty

The Angels have already taken a gamble on one former top prospect, inking Yoan Moncada to a one-year $5 million deal, and could take a look at another one via trade. Brett Baty, 25, was once a top-20 prospect in baseball, and while he's lost a lot of his luster he's young enough to be an intriguing change-of-scenery candidate.

Baty plays third like Moncada, which might make this fit a bit less likely, however, Moncada has struggled to stay healthy for years. He played in just 12 games last season due to injuries and has averaged 69 games per season over the last three years, so why not take a flier on a low-cost insurance policy to further cement Anthony Rendon on the bench?

Baty can also play some second base and is a lefty-bat which could add some versatility to the Halos' lineup. The AAA version of Baty would be an ideal addition to the Angels' order as the owner of a career slash line of .273/.368/.531 showing off the potential of his power and plate discipline.

The issue for Baty has been that he hasn't been able to translate those skills to the majors. In 169 big league games and 602 plate appearances across three seasons, he's hit just .215/.282/.325 with a putrid 72 wRC+.

The Angels desperately need an infusion of left-handed power into the lineup. The batting order features just two players who can bat from the left side, Nolan Schanuel and the switch-hitting Luis Rengifo, and both have sub-.400 slugging percentages for their career.

Baty hasn't proven he can do that at the highest level, and in truth he might prove to be just a AAAA player, too good for AAA but not good enough for the majors, but he's young enough to still capitalize on his immense potential.

He still has a minor-league option left, so the Mets don't necessarily have to move him, but with Mark Vientos' performance last season the writing has been on the wall for Baty for some time and the team may be concerned that another poor showing in limited playing time will further erode any trade-value he once had.

They could be motivated to move him, and the price tag wouldn't be prohibitive, making him an ideal target for the Angels to take a flier on.

