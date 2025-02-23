Luis Rengifo could take his versatility to the next level by becoming the Angels starting centerfielder

The versatile Luis Rengifo will also get spring reps in center field, according to manager Ron Washington. Rengifo has been on the upswing the past three seasons and posted some of the best marks of his career last year with a .300/.347/.417 117 wRC+ line last season.

Rengifo figured to play prominently in the infield mix, likely earning either the starting second or third base job. However, the addition of Yoán Moncada and the growing sentiment that top prospect Christian Moore will get the opportunity to earn the nod at second basemakes Rengifo's role somewhat murky.

Unlike Anderson, the outfield isn't completely new for Rengifo. While second and third have been his primary positions, he's played 43 career games (28 starts) and logged 238 innings out there. Most of that work came in 2023 where he played 21 games and 134 innings in the outfield. Right field has been his primary outfield position and he has just four career games played in center.

Defensively Rengifo has been below average in the infield. Last season, he put up -2 defensive runs saved at second and third respectively, while he recorded -4 outs above average at second base and -3 outs above average at the hot corner. His sprint speed ranks in the 37th percentile, making him not an ideal fit to patrol center.

However, he has value as a switch-hitter. If he continues to play with the bat in the 110-120 wRC+ range, as he has the past three seasons, perhaps below-average defense can be buoyed by his offensive contributions.

More than likely, Rengifo finds his at bats as a super-utility player covering second, third, and all three outfield spots. That said, it's a worthwhile spring exercise to see if he can adequately handle centerfield full-time.

