Mike Trout: 3 reasons outfielder does deserve to be named All-Star starter
No. 3 reason why Mike Trout does deserve to be named as an All-Star starter: It’s a bad look for Major League Baseball
Again, if the All-Star Game is about celebrating the best players in Major League Baseball, then shouldn’t we be taking every opportunity to celebrate Mike Trout?
Trout already can’t play in the game. So, now imagine him not even getting mentioned as that best outfielder in the game.
Imagine the MLB not acknowledging Trout at all. How terrible of a look is that?
The MLB asked the fans who they wanted in the game, and the fans have been answering. If somebody pulls off an upset and takes Trout’s spot tonight, then that’s one thing.
But these people who have issues with Trout being named the starter are obviously acknowledging that the fans want Trout, and have an issue with it.
Why should the votes not matter? The whole point of the All-Star Game is that the fans get the chance to vote. If the fans clearly want one guy, and people then try to campaign against him, then the MLB’s best player doesn’t get honored at the best place to honor the best players in this league.
That would be a bad situation for the MLB.
If you don’t think that Trout should be named as an All-Star starter; I’m sorry that his dominance offends you, but you need to get over it.