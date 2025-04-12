3 Angels offseason decisions that already look genius, 1 that looks awful

The moves the Angels made to revamp their bullpen are already paying off

On the eve of spring training, the Angels struck with their last significant offseason acquisition, signing active saves leader and future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen to a one-year $10 million deal.

Unsurprisingly, Jansen has delivered on the mound so far this year, making five appearances, notching three saves, and not yet allowing an earned run. Moreover, Jansen has served as a veteran mentor for the Angels' young hurlers in a strategy that the team has employed with great success in the past.

Speaking of young Angels' hurlers, the Angels somewhat surprisingly let long-tenured veterans Jose Suarez and Jose Quijada go in favor of two inexperienced rookies in Ryan Johnson and Garrett McDaniels.

The sample size is small, and each youngster has had one meltdown on his register, but the results have otherwise been encouraging. After being left in for a second inning of work on opening day, Ryan Johnson, who had never pitched professionally, rebounded with two solid outings before being placed on the paternity list.

Garrett McDaniels, who is making the jump from A-ball to the majors, had one rough outing against St. Louis in which he gave up two earned runs in just 0.1 innings, has been near flawless otherwise, and most recently bailed out stud setup man Ben Joyce after things unraveled for the flamethrower against the Rays.

In contrast to Suarez and Quijada, who often threw gas on the fire when things got tough over the past several seasons, both Johnson and McDaniels have shown that they can rise to the occasion and tamp down wins when called upon.

With Jansen's guidance and Joyce's continued emergence, this pair of youngsters, alongside the rest of the bullpen look as if they may coalesce to form one of the better units in baseball.