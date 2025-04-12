3 Angels offseason decisions that already look genius, 1 that looks awful

Jorge Soler is starting to heat up, showing the Angels made the right decision at DH

The Angels went into last season attempting to keep key players healthy and fresh by rotating their DH spot, leaving the key run-producing position without a fixed owner.

Unfortunately, this strategy backfired with Mike Trout being limited to a career-low 29 games due to a a pair of knee injuries, and Anthony Rendon doing Anthony Rendon things and failiing to produce while making his annual IL appearances.

As a result, the Anges had 16 different players play at least two games at DH, with the leader of the pack being Willie Calhoun who was cut on August 16th last year. in total, the Angels ranked 28th in the league in slugging from the DH spot, with a putrid .323 mark.

The first significant move of the offseason was swapping struggling starting pitcher Griffin Canning for Jorge Soler in what would be one of many trades between the Angels and the Atlanta Braves. Soler, a long-time DH known for his pop, brought his career 113 wRC+ to Anaheim in hopes of stabilizing the position.

After getting off to a slow start, the Cuban-born slugger is starting to heat up. After hitting two big home runs in the series against Cleveland, Soler is now slugging .444 through 10 games. As the year goes on, he'll show what a stabilizing impact his presence at DH has on the entire lineup, providing necessary power production from a team that was mostly devoid of it last season.

Striking early and getting Soler for a busted-former-top-prospect in Canning was one of the most savvy moves general manager Perry Minasian made this offseason, and we haven't even seen the veteran slugger hit his full stride yet.