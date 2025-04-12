3 Angels offseason decisions that already look genius, 1 that looks awful



Forgoing a true ace in favor of Yusei Kikuchi already looks like a major Angels blunder

In many ways, the Angels helped set the inflated prices we saw on the free-agent pitching market over the offseason, striking early and inking Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year $63 million pact. Since that signing, Kikuchi has repeatedly been billed as the leader of the rotation and the Angels' ace.

Those proclamations, and even the lavish contract, have mostly been based on a ten-start, 60-inning sample from the veteran southpaw following his move from Toronto to Houston at last year's trade deadline.

After being traded to the Astros, Kikuchi tweaked his pitch mix and looked dominant for the first time in his six-year career, posting a 2.70 down the stretch. Somehow, that small sample led the club to believe that he was far different from what he had been for the rest of his career -- a guy with a career 4.57 ERA and more seasons (three) with an ERA over 5.00 than seasons with an ERA under 4.00 (one).

In two starts so far, Kikuchi has been exactly who he's been for pretty much his entire career; occasionally dominant while walking too many batters and getting beat when his iffy command leads to meatballs being left in the middle of the strike zone.

He's gone six innings in each start and allowed three earned each time he's taken the mound, which is good for a 4.50 ERA -- more or less in line with his career average. His walks have climbed to an uncomfortable 3.75 BB/9, while his home run rate is a sky-high 2.25 HR/9.

Kikuchi isn't a bad addition per se, but he isn't the ace Angels fans have been clamoring for for years. As the season progresses and the team hits the inevitable rough patch, they don't have a frontline stopper to take the hill and break them out of a funk. That may very well be the difference between this team being a fun story to start the season, and becoming an actual contender as the months wear on.

The Angels will be stuck paying Kikuchi $21 million in each of the next two seasons following this one, and their quest for a real ace will continue.

