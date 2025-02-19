3 bold Angels' predictions for the 2025 season at the start of spring training

2. The Angels starting rotation will look drastically different by season's end

Right now, four out of the five spots in the Halos rotation are locked down. Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, Tyler Anderson, and Kyle Hendricks will lead the charge with an open competition featuring Reid Detmers and Jack Kochanowicz underway to claim the fifth spot.

The organization has assembled an impressive group of young arms that are knocking on the door of the big leagues. Caden Dana made his debut last season and is the team's top prospect, George Klassen and his 100mph fastball could be dominating big-league hitters at some point in 2025. Sam Aldegheri, acquired from the Phillies last season, has put together a solid minor league career and could be ready to contribute. Then there are bullpen/rotation swing options like Chase Silseth and Sam Bachman who could factor into the mix as well.

On the other hand, veteran Tyler Anderson has been a long-rumored trade chip and could be moved at some point. Fellow veteran Kyle Hendricks could get moved to long relief as his career winds down. Even Reid Detmers could lose his spot (if he were to earn one), if he struggles as he did while posting a 6.70 ERA last season.

The only locks, barring injury, are Kikuchi and Soriano at the top, while the rest will be a fluid situation. That could be either a good or bad thing for the Halos in 2025 but should bode well for the future as the veterans in their twilight years make way for the wave of the future in the rotation.