3 decisions the Angels would make right now if they were serious about contending

3. Trade Robert Stephenson, Jo Adell, and 1-2 prospects to Chicago for Luis Robert Jr.

The Angels should keep making the bet that lifting talented players out of a crummy White Sox organization could lead to them meeting their untapped potential. Signing Yoán Moncada is a half measure, trading for Luis Robert Jr. would be a full measure. The Cuban native is presumed to be traded, it's just a matter of when.

The 27-year-old is an established major league player, and his age indicates that he is about to enter his prime. In 2023, the centerfielder won a Silver Slugger, made the All Star team, and finished 12th in MVP voting. His 8.7 defensive WAR ranked 20th in all of baseball, and he added 20 stolen bases. Despite a down year in 2024, he still flashed his above average tools -- i.e. his bat speed, sprint speed, elite exit velocities, and OAA.

Positionally, an outfield of Mike Trout in left field, Robert Jr. in centerfield, and Taylor Ward in right field would not compromise the Angels' outfield defense whatsoever. Ward has the arm strength to man right field full-time (former catcher!). Trout can finally move off of centerfield more, which is in the best interest of a team that rosters Robert Jr. and the long-term vision the Angels need to manifest as their superstar ages. Robert Jr., like Trout, has only played center in his career and has done it quite well. His range in center helps mitigate any growing pains Trout and Ward would encounter in the corner spots.

Furthermore, if a future first ballot Hall of Famer is willing to move off center more, then perhaps Robert Jr. will too? Trout should not be permanently barred from playing his primary position, and Robert Jr.'s exceptional defensive chops should allow him to pick up a corner spot quickly.

Sending out Stephenson and Adell would mitigate Robert Jr.'s financial return, as he will make $15 million this year. Stephenson and Adell's 2025 salaries combine for $13.1 million. Stephenson and Adell are worth the risk for another organization, both have shown that they can perform well at the major league level. Any prospect the Angels send out would have a tall hill to climb to reach the production Robert Jr. has stockpiled, and will continue to post once he's out of Chicago.

