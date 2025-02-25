3 LA Angels players who could be first-time All-Stars this season

Taylor Ward

Ward is a player who has been consistently good in his career, but never viewed as great in the baseball community. After his 2024 season, however, Ward's skills are getting more recognized on the national level. The left fielder will be slotted into the leadoff spot of the order often this year, allowing him the chance to collect a high amount of doubles, home runs, RBIs, etc. Ward will be attacking fastballs all season long, and continuing to play underrated outfield defense.

Ward was streaky last year, but he posted career highs in home runs, RBIs, and hits. Additionally, his streakiness at the plate can easily be chocked up to very little lineup protection. He is now being followed in the lineup by a ~hopefully~ healthy Trout, an up-and-coming star in Zach Neto (once he returns), and the always intimidating Jorge Soler.

Ward will not face the best competition for an All-Star nod. Obviously there's Trout and Aaron Judge. 9X All-Star, Jose Altuve, is now a left fielder. Then there are dynamic corner outfielders like Jarren Duran, Riley Greene, Adolis García, and Anthony Santander. Could Ward out-perform those four plus other candidates like Steven Kwan, Lawrence Butler, et al? Absolutely.