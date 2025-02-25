3 LA Angels players who could be first-time All-Stars this season

José Soriano

Soriano is widely known as a pitcher who could easily breakout in 2025. Soriano, who is the team's no. 2 starter behind Yusei Kikuchi, was shut down due to arm fatigue after posting incredible numbers in his 113 innings pitched last season. His arm certainly looks fresh in camp after his prolonged absence.

José Soriano's sinker velocities from the top of the 1st inning, per StatCast:



96.7mph, 97.3mph, 98.2mph, 97.5mph, 97.9mph, 96.9mph, 97.3mph, 97.4mph 🔥🔥 — Halo Hangout (@HaloHangout) February 25, 2025

Soriano will continue to throw the heck out of his turbo sinker and upper-80s knuckle curve, but perhaps he will feature his four-seam, splitter, and slider more this season? Soriano, Joyce, and Jack Kochanowicz are all looking to diversify their arsenals in order to limit the amount of balls put in play this season. Sure, those three will continue to rack up a high clip of ground balls, but perhaps they can all find more consistency in their third, fourth, and even fifth pitches to get hitters guessing more often. In order to take the next step, Soriano needs to round out his game.

If Soriano can limit free passes and strike guys out at even an average rate this year, his refreshed arm could dominate hitters in the first half of the season en route to his first All-Star appearance.