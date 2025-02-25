3 LA Angels players who could be first-time All-Stars this season

Toughest omissions: Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Kyle Hendricks, Nolan Schanuel

How the heck is Zach Neto not the number one choice to make the All-Star Game?!?! Well, just take a look at the American League shortstops. He will be competing with Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt Jr., Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, and Bo Bichette. Guys like Trevor Story, Jeremy Peña, and Anthony Volpe could show out to start the season as well. Neto could possibly miss games/regress some due to his shoulder surgery this offseason. He will undoubtedly make an All-Star Game in his career, but he is certainly facing some stiff competition this year.

Like Neto, Logan O'Hoppe has a ton of competition to make the team in the form of Adley Rutschman, Yainer Diaz, Cal Raleigh, Shea Langeliers, Sal Perez, Bo Naylor, Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen, and Austin Wells.

Kyle Hendricks has shockingly never made an All-Star team in his career. Perhaps a career renaissance is afoot? That could be true, but what's also true is he's a long-shot to pitch that well.

Nolan Schanuel is in-line to play a lot this year, and the AL first basemen are not the best group around. Like many other Angels, he is more acclimated to the big league season and is looking good so far in camp.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout