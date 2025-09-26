3 players playing their final home games with the Los Angeles Angels

Chris Taylor

When the Angels picked Taylor up following his DFA and subsequent release from the Los Angeles Dodgers, he had every opportunity to earn himself another year with the team if he performed well. Unfortunately, the super-utility man has been completely snake-bitten during his time with the Halos to the tune of a fracture and re-fracture of his left hand.

Taylor was in the Angels' lineup Thursday, but was not spotted in it since Sunday. The Angels are skewing young and Taylor might need to find a new home next season.

