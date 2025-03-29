3 players the Angels should have kept on the Opening Day roster over Tim Anderson

Matthew Lugo presented more upside and positional versatility for the Angels

While Kyren Paris was the youngster who stole the show this spring, 23-year-old Matthew Lugo wasn't too far behind. Carlos Beltran's nephew came to the Halos in last year's deadline deal that sent Luis Garcia to the Red Sox. While a hand injury cut his season short and limited him to just one game in the Angels' system, 2024 was a stellar year for the underrated prospect.

Across AA and AAA last year, Lugo slashed .287/.376/.578 with 17 homers and 16 steals. This spring, he followed up that performance with a .293/.328/.466 line that made him one of the last players standing when the final roster cuts came.

Lugo was drafted as a shortstop and played extensively in the field early in his minor league career, logging time at second, short, and third. In 2024, he transitioned exclusively to the outfield, logging time at all three outfield positions.

With the ability to cover seven different positions on the field, even if he doesn't play them all at a high level, Lugo would've been more useful than a guy like Anderson, who has spent all but two games in his major league career at shortstop.

Most importantly, Lugo's experience in the outfield would have made him a more logical addition given the glut of middle infield types already on the roster. Kyren Paris has limited experience in the outfield, while Jorge Soler is a DH for a reason.

If Paris made the team based on his merit, and the Angels aren't concerned as much with him playing every day, wouldn't it stand to reason that the same should hold true for Lugo?

The inclusion of Anderson over Lugo may signal the Angels want to see more from a player whom they've yet to get an extended look at, however, it also shows that there may still be some veteran bias among Halo leadership that will hold the team back in 2025.