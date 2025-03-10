3 young Angels hitters with something to prove in 2025 if the team is to compete

Jo Adell must prove he's made the necessary adjustments to secure his Angels' future

In many ways, Jo Adell, entering his age-26 season, is the anti-Nolan Schanuel. His bat speed is elite, ranking in the 98th percentile, which generated a hard-hit rate that was in the 71st percentile and a barrel rate in the 79th percentile.

Those terrific numbers showcase his power potential and show why the talented youngster was once a top prospect, although he's never been able to put it all together. Injuries and inconsistency have slowed Adell, and with that he's struggled to translate his loud tools into actual baseball productivity.

His 2024 season, the first in which he surpassed 285 plate appearances in a single season, was a microcosm of that. At various points in time, Adell looked like a star-in-the-making while at other times, he looked completely lost.

After a hot start to the season, his performance fell off a cliff before a midseason adjustment led to a rebound, posting a .248/.320/.451 line from July 30th until September 7th, before an oblique injury slowed him and ultimately ended his 2024 campaign.

All told, Adell finished the year with a .207/.280/.402 line with 20 homers and a 90 wRC+ in 130 games. Simply put, despite an improving walk rate which reached a career best 7.8% last year (47th percentile), Adell's pitch selection has lagged and as a result led to persistent issues putting bat to ball.

This spring, Adell has continued working on his timing, utilizing the toe-tap from last year at some points, and a shorter stride in lieu of the elongated leg-kick that contributed to his struggles last season, though hes yet to see consistent production despite the experimentation.

Whereas Schanuel needs to start hitting the ball with more authority, Adell needs to make more contact. His whiff rate was in the 19th percentile last season, and while his chase rate was not terrible ranking in the 42nd percentile, he still swung at too much junk to make reliable contact and tap into his tremendous power.

Adell is never going to win a batting title, but if he can improve his plate discipline and pitch selection, he can finally begin to realize his enormous potential. The walk rate improving in 2024 along with the adjustments he made midseason are encouraging signs, but he'll need to do more to prove he can translate his athleticism into actual baseball skills.

If Adell can make more contact, and do so on quality pitches to hit, we will see a player with great power, and enough patience and on-base skills to be a plus offensively. He might never be more than a .240=.250 hitter, but with enough walks and extra-base hits he could finally emerge as the fearsome hitter he was once advertised to be.

With his minor-league options exhausted and two more years of team control after this one, 2025 may be his last chance to prove that he's worthy of a roster spot moving forward.