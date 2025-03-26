Versatile infielder Luis Rengifo will likely be traded if he remains healthy

If it wasn't for his propensity to miss time, 28-year-old Luis Rengifo would be seen as an incredibly valuable player. The infielder is the epitome of versatility, playing three positions -- second base, third base, and shortstop -- somewhat competently in addition to switch-hitting, he can fill nearly any role for pretty much every team.

Since his offensive breakout in 2022, he's shown that he can produce in a variety of ways with the bat. He has some pop and would have eclipsed 20 homers in both 2022 and 2023 if he played a full complement of games as he tallied 17 homers in 127 games in 2022, and 16 homers in 126 games in 2023.

In 2024, he displayed some improved contact skills, upping his batting average from .264 each of the previous seasons to an even .300, though a wrist injury limited him to just 78 games. He even added an element of speed on the bases, swiping 24 bags up from a previous career-high of six.

Despite all of those positives, the Angels seemingly don't value Rengifo very highly given their repeated arbitration quibbles and the fact that he's in the final year of arbitration, set to hit free-agency this coming offseason after making an economical $5.95 million in 2025.

Like Anderson, Rengifo has long been the subject of trade speculation with contenders like the Boston Red Sox among others reportedly interested in acquiring him at last year's deadline.

The biggest issue for Rengifo, who dealt with an hamstring issue this spring training, is health. His wrist injury likely scuttled any potential trade, though it was after the deadline that it was decided he'd be shut down for the remainder of the year.

If he can prove to be healthy over the first half of 2025, he'll likely have a long list of suitors and the Angels will capitalize on a robust market for a player that, for some reason, they don't seem to value as much as everyone else.

At this point, moving on and getting assets for the future would behoove the team more than watching him walk away for nothing in the offseason. Especially considering youngsters Christian Moore and Kyren Paris are banging down the door waiting to take over in the infield.