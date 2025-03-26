New addition Kenley Jansen might not make it through the season with the Angels

While Kenley Jansen was brought in ostensibly to mentor young fireballer Ben Joyce, his Angels tenure might be short-lived. Brought in on a one-year, $10 million deal on the eve of spring training, Jansen signed with the Angels primarily because they gave the 37-year-old closer who sits at 447 career saves the best opportunity to close.

Jansen is chasing the 500 save plateau, an exclusive club that has just two members, all-time greats Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman. Notching 500 saves would be the exclamation point at the end of Jansen's hall-of-fame career, which is exactly why he might end up on the move.

The Halos don't project to be very good this season, so while Jansen is the unquestioned closer his opportunities will be limited. He's also likely gone at the end of the season. Therefore, if and when a contender suffers an injury or finds their current closer to be inadequate, expect them to come calling for Jansen's services.

The St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Helsley will likely be the top closer available on the trade market, but that doesn't mean that if made available Jansen won't have a laundry list of suitors, especially given his relatively low cost of acquisition.

The Kenley Jansen era in Anaheim might be short-lived, and for the Angels that actually might be a good thing as the team continues to build towards its future.