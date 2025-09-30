4 Angels players they should consider bringing back in 2026

Yoán Moncada

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Angels | John McCoy/GettyImages

Speaking of which; another player who struggled with injury in 2025, Moncada at least made more of an impression when he did actually play. He slashed .234/.366/.448 with 12 home runs and a .783 OPS, despite the switch-hitter being limited to swinging left-handed for most of the season. Defensively, he was solid enough, especially compared to some of the patchwork collection of guys who have played third base in recent years. He did earn $5 million in 2025, which in baseball terms isn’t a lot, but does mean his return will likely come down to a number of behind-the-scenes discussions. Is Rendon in any form of consideration in the last year of his contract? Have they seen enough from Oswald Peraza to feel like there’s hope there? Are rumours tying the Angels to a big splash on free agents like Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette or Eugenio Suarez anything more than pipe dreams?

If the answer to all three of those questions is “no”, then, like Taylor, Moncada should expect another one-year, low-price offer. Whether he takes it is another matter.

