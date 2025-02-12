4 Angels X-factors that can spark a return to contention in 2025

2. Yusei Kikuchi pitches like he did in Houston

After last year's disaster which saw the Halos' starters rank 28th in the majors in both ERA and FIP, it was clear something needed to be done. That something became Yusei Kikuchi, who signed a three-year $63 million contract to become the no. 1 in the rotation. Given how early he signed, it seems like Kikuchi was their preferred target all along. Given that they haven't added a significant rotation piece since despite a plethora of options, it's clear that they are banking on him in a big way.

2024 was the story of two Kikuchis. The first made 22 starts and pitched 115.2 innings for the Toronto Blue Jays, regularly getting lit up in the process. He posted a 4.75 ERA and 1.34 WHIP and looked more like a fifth starter on a bad team than a true ace.

On July 29th, 2024, he was traded from Toronto to the Houston Astros. Following the trade, he made 10 starts, racked up 60 innings pitched, and posted a 2.70 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. The stark difference in results has been attributed to a change in his pitch mix after arriving in Houston. He dramatically scaled back his curveball usage, threw more sliders even against righties, and embraced his change-up. If that's the Kikuchi that the Angels are getting, his contract will look like a bargain.

Since coming over from Japan, the southpaw has recorded just one season with an ERA under 4. His career mark is 4.57, and even last year despite the dramatic success in Houston he still finished with a 4.05 ERA. Furthermore, he's now entering his age-34 season. Age-related decline could offset any real gains that he made by shuffling up his pitch mix in Houston.

His wide range of outcomes makes him one of the most important factors for the Angels in 2025, as they hope to resurface in the pool of AL contenders.