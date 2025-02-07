3. Trusting Yusei Kikuchi and José Soriano to lead the rotation

Starting pitching has long been the Angels' Achilles heel, and to their credit, they made some moves to address it earlier this offseason by signing Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks.

As currently constructed, Kikuchi will be the no. 1 starter with impressive youngster José Soriano slotting into the no. 2 spot behind him. While there are reasons to like both of those two hurlers, they're both slotted a spot higher than they should be in an ideal world.

Kikuchi posted a sparkling 2.70 ERA in 10 starts and 60 innings pitched down the stretch for the Houston Astros, but he posted a 4.75 ERA in 22 starts and 115.2 innings pitched prior to the deadline deal. Over his six-year career, he has more seasons (3) with an ERA over 5.00 than he does seasons with an ERA under 4.00 (1).

Soriano is the human embodiment of the good and the bad in the Angels' rotation. His 3.42 ERA and 59.7% groundball rate were stellar. His 7.73 K/9 was underwhelming given his high octane velocity which features a 99+ mile per hour fastball and 97+ miler per hour sinker. Lastly, he was limited to just 20 starts after being shut down with arm fatigue. He could be great, average, or unavailable in 2025, which ultimately is too much uncertainty to have at the top of the rotation if the team hopes to compete.

Unfortunately, the options are drying up. Jack Flaherty just signed a reasonable short-term deal with the Detroit Tigers. Nick Pivetta is flawed, but the best free-agent option left. The trade market isn't incredibly robust, but there are some options out there.

The Angels probably won't be able to acquire a true ace, however. If they don't add another pitcher who has the potential to be a solid no. 2 type arm, they could find themselves in a less-than-ideal scenario as the 2025 season progresses.