4. Not adding a bullpen arm (or two) to fortify the group around Ben Joyce

Ben Joyce and his 105mph fastball is a great piece to have in the 'pen. However, while Joyce was unhittable at times last year, this is a guy with a total of 44.2 innings pitched and massive health concerns that the team is hoping to slot into the closer role.

Relievers are volatile in nature, but the rest of the pen doesn't inspire much confidence. Robert Stephenson will likely be back at some point, however, he's recovering from Tommy John surgery so his timetable and effectiveness upon his return are both up in the air.

All of this is to say, without addressing the pen with some proven arms things could go off the rails real quick. The good news is that there are veteran options with lengthy track records of productivity still on the market.

The Angels were never going to be at the top of the relief market for a guy like Tanner Scott. However, veterans like David Robertson, Kenley Jansen, and Kyle Finnegan are still available, have long track records of success, and can either act as a setup man or closer should Joyce falter.

Adding certainty to the back of the bullpen should be a priority, and if the Angels fail to do this the volatility of the current group could certainly derail the season, even if the necessary upgrades are made in the lineup and the rotation.

