Analyzing the Angels' bullpen options at this point in spring training

The Angels' left-handed "incumbents" all bring questions

The Angels' projected opening-day bullpen features four lefties, three of which are out of options and one, Rule 5 Draft pick Garrett McDaniels, who cannot be sent down without being offered back to his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brock Burke has looked good this spring, allowing zero earned runs in three innings and posting a 1.00 WHIP. The 28-year-old has had an up and down career so far. He first arrived in the bigs as a starter in 2019, and struggled posting a 7.42 ERA in 6 starts.

He missed all of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a torn labrum, but he returned in 2022 with a stellar season. He pitched 82.1 innings in relief across 52 appearances, posting 9.84 K/9 and a sparkling 1.97 ERA.

From there, he posted a 4.37 ERA in 2023, and in 2024 he was awful with Texas posting a 9.22 ERA before being claimed by the Angels and rebounding with a 3.54 mark down the stretch. All of this equates to a highly volatile pitcher who will look to assert himself as the primary lefty set-up man in 2025, and a key player to watch.

Next in line is 29-year-old Jose Quijada. Despite being around seemingly forever, Quijada has failed to carve out a consistent role with the Halos despite five years in Anaheim. His career high in innings pitched was 40.2 in 2022, however, last season he pitched just 19.1 innings, though he posted a 3.26 ERA.

Quijada has shown flashes of promise, but also been on the chopping block for a while now. He can rack up strikeouts, but also lose the strike zone entirely, and his arsenal leaves much to be desired as he has yet to develop a secondary pitch, throwing his fastball 94% of the time last season.

Out of options, he'll likely make the big league club, but if he struggles he's not a lock to stay with the team throughout the duration of the regular season.

Jose Suarez needs no introduction to Angels fans, as the 27-year-old has been dreadful for years. In 2024, he posted a 6.02 ERA which was an improvement over 2023's 8.29 mark. If he makes the team, it will be as the mop up guy but he'll likely be the first to be DFA'd should the Halos need to make a roster move.

Finally, the most intriguing option, Garrett McDaniels, rounds out the lefties. The Rule 5 selection is essentially trying to make the jump from A-ball to the majors, but his impressive performance last season should give you some hope that he can accomplish this rare feat.

This spring, he's been lights out over 5 appearances and 5.2 innings with a 1.59 ERA. The 25-year-old showed some multi-inning ability last year and could become a crucial piece. The flip side is the jump in competition will be monumental, and it's just as likely he could fall flat.