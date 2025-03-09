Analyzing the Angels' bullpen options at this point in spring training

The rest of the right-handed Angels' relievers are relative unknowns

After Jansen and Joyce, the rest of the righties in the bullpen have to answer some serious questions. Whether it be inexperience or injuries, it's tough to know what to expect.

Ryan Zeferjahn, 27, came over in the Luis Garcia trade last season and made a splash down the stretch, pitching to a 2.12 ERA while averaging 97.5 miles-per-hour on his heater. Those 17.0 big-league innings were the first of his career, making it hard to draw a conclusive opinion based on such a small sample.

In the past, the flamethrower has struggled with control, posting some eye-popping walk rates in the minors, though his 3.18 BB/9 with the Angels last year was certainly more manageable. With all three of his options in tow, he's a candidate to get sent down if he struggles.

Hans Crouse, 26, also doesn't have a lengthy major league track record to fall back on. His 25.1 innings last season were the bulk of his major league experience and came with some good, a 12.08 K/9 and a 2.84 ERA, and some bad, an extremely high 6.04 BB/9. Like Zeferjahn, he has options so he's not a lock to make or stay with the team.

A back of the bullpen trio of Jansen, Joyce, and Robert Stephenson, if he can regain his 2023 form with the Rays where he posted a 3.10 ERA and 13.24 K/9, would have the potential to be one of the league's best late-inning cohorts, but whether or not we'll get a chance to see that is another question entirely.