Do the Angels move Reid Detmers back to the rotation full-time?

There are several ways for Detmers to win back a starting job, injury being the chief among them. However, let's say there's not a scenario where Yusei Kikuchi, Soriano, Jack Kochanowicz, Kyle Hendricks, or Tyler Anderson go down for an extender period of time. There's definitely a world where the Angels trade Anderson and move Detmers back to their starting rotation. One might be regressing, while the other might be in the midst of a surge in his career. Anderson is on an expiring contract and has not exactly lit the world on fire with his start to the season. Detmers' stuff and strikeout rates are superior to Anderson's.

If he continues to mesh with his role out of the bullpen, maybe he builds enough momentum where the coaches trust him enough with spot starts. If those go well, maybe that momentum carries over into a role in the rotation once more. Nobody should rule it out.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout