First impressions of 11 Angels' offseason additions after 3 spring training games

Jorge Soler

Soler's first two games for the Angels were both as the team's DH. With Mike Trout and Taylor Ward in line to take the vast majority of the corner outfield playing time during the season, the need to get Soler in-game outfield reps is lessened.

That being said, Soler being a full-time DH takes away from Washington's ability to get guys off their feet but keep their bat in the lineup during the season. Trout will filter into DH on some days, but also guys like Travis d'Arnaud, Logan O'Hoppe, Taylor Ward, Yoán Moncada, and maybe even Christian Moore. Soler will need to get into a corner outfield spot eventually during camp. There's no rush to send him out yet, though. It would appear that the more Soler gets into game shape, the more time he will see in the outfield in spring training.

Obviously, the Angels did not acquire Soler for his glove. He crushed a 3-run home run out of Tempe Diablo Stadium in his third Angels plate appearance, which was the team's first round-tripper of camp. Soler hit a single and walked in his first two Angels' plate appearances against Seattle, and hit another single in his fourth PA against San Francisco.