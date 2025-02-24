First impressions of 11 Angels' offseason additions after 3 spring training games

Kevin Newman

Newman certainly throws the ball in an interesting way. Fans can really see why his arm strength ranked in the 27th percentile last season, he definitely has a squirt gun.

Once Zach Neto returns from injury and takes over the shortstop position, there's a world where Newman takes some third base reps. That seems less than ideal after seeing him throw the ball across the diamond early in spring training. However, Newman should be a solid backup shortstop, second baseman, and first baseman. Moncada and Rengifo can go ahead and take over third base instead of Newman.

Tim Anderson

Anderson is in camp looking to prove he is at the stage of his career where he can divvy up which positions he plays at. However, that will come with some growing pains for the former every day shortstop. While playing shortstop against Cleveland, Anderson cost Reid Detmers a run by whiffing on a shallow pop up by jumping too early to catch the ball. On the positive side, he turned a great 4-3 double play against Seattle.

Anderson certainly still has his aggressive mindset at the plate. If he is to make the Opening Day roster, he desperately needs Christian Moore to cool off.