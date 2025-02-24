First impressions of 11 Angels' offseason additions after 3 spring training games

Ryan Noda

As The OC Register's Jeff Fletcher pointed out: "Noda has already walked four times in his first six plate appearances of the spring. He also doubled." Noda is not the most typical ballplayer, but he is effective when he is right. In 2023, he posted a staggering 98th percentile BB% as well as a 94th percentile chase rate. He backed up those metrics in 2024, despite a down year overall and limited playing time. The man can get on base.

Scott Kingery

If you like hitters who post high exit velocities, you'll like Kingery's game against Cleveland. He hit leadoff for the Halos and clobbered a double off Ben Lively at 104.0mph to open the game, then scored on a single by Mickey Moniak later in the inning. Kingery later hit a 106.5mph lineout to centerfield.