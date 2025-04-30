Grading the signing of Kenley Jansen to lock down the Angels' closer role

The Angels were going to roll young in the bullpen, regardless, but the signing of veteran Kenley Jansen provided a much-needed veteran mentor amidst the sea of inexperienced arms.

At 37-years-old, Jansen may be a few seasons removed from his peak as arguably the best reliever in all of baseball, but the big righty has proven over the last few seasons that he is still a more than serviceable closer, recording 27 saves, a 3.29 ERA, and a 3.00 FIP last season with the Boston Red Sox.

His one-year, $10 million deal is a fair value for what he is at this point, especially given the exploding contracts for back-of-the-bullpen arms like the four-year, $72 million deal Tanner Scott signed with the crosstown rival Dodgers this offseason.

Jansen is motivated this season. He's putting the finishing touches on his Hall of Fame candidacy and working on rewriting the record books as he climbs the all-time saves leaderboard, looking to join the ranks of the immortal closers in baseball history.

So far this season, he's been mostly vintage Kenley Jansen. Through April 27th, he's made eight appearances, working eight scoreless innings and posting a 1.78 FIP, his best mark since 2017 when he finished fifth in the NL Cy Young voting.

There are still some areas of concern. Jansen's sporting an unsustainably high 100% left on base rate, and his K/9 has dipped to just 9.00, well shy of his career 12.62 mark and by far the lowest rate of his career.

Despite this, when you consider that more volatile and less reliable high-leverage relievers like Aroldis Chapman (one year, $10.75 million) and Kirby Yates (one year, $13 million), Jansen looks like an incredible value.

He certainly won't remain perfect over the course of the season, but Jansen has been one hell of a signing for the Halos.

Grade: A