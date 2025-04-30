Grading the Angels' veteran backup additions, Kevin Newman and Travis d'Arnaud

Depth has long been an area that plagued the Angels, and the lack of quality depth was never more apparent than in 2024's franchise-worst 63-99 campaign that saw injuries to several key players. The Halos replaced their wounded with non-major league caliber talent, and the losses piled up.

As a result, both Kevin Newman and Travis d'Arnaud were snatched up in the offseason to fill those key bench roles with the hope being that not only could they spell the regulars once in a while, but also hold down the fort for a few weeks in case of injury.

Newman had been exactly that for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024, posting a .278/.311/.375 line, which paired with very good defense to produce 1.4 fWAR in 111 games. d'Arnaud similarly was solid for the Atlanta Braves, popping 15 homers to go with a .238/.302/.436 ledger and solid defense behind the plate, racking up 1.8 fWAR in 99 games.

d'Arnaud joined the Angels with the expectation that he'd provide some invaluable intangible contributions, as the hope was the battle-tested 36 year old would use his veteran savvy to help boost the pitching staff as well as mentor Logan O'Hoppe, a key cog in the Halos' burgeoning young core.

The returns have not been good after the first month, with Newman hitting just .125/.125/.125 and watching minor league free-agent signing and complete and total reclamation project, Tim Anderson, steal the majority of the shortstop reps as star Zach Neto began the season on the shelf.

As for d'Arnaud, he's been worth -0.3 fWAR as he sits homerless on the year and has struggled in all facets offensively with a .156/.176/.212 performance. Meanwhile, a couple of other veteran catchers signed for nearly identical deals and have put up significantly better numbers.

Kyle Higashioka signed with the Texas Rangers and has put up a completely acceptable .260/.288/.380 line as a backup catcher, meanwhile, Carson Kelly has been demolishing baseballs for the Chicago Cubs to the tune of a .341/.517/.854 line with six home runs. Both signed two-year deals in the $6 million AAV range, just like d'Arnaud.

With both of these key bench pieces woefully underperforming, it looks as though the Angels misfired with these additions, though the sample sizes are still pretty small given the lack of everyday at-bats they receive. They'll need to turn it around quickly, however, to prove they weren't complete and total busts.

Grade: D-