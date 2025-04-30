Grading the signing of Kyle Hendricks to bring stability and veteran leadership to the back end of the Angels' starting rotation

The Angels inked former World Series champion Kyle Hendricks to an extremely economical one-year, $2.5 million contract over the offseason in their efforts to remake the starting rotation. Hendricks was once one of the best pitchers in baseball and led the National League in ERA back in 2016, but has been on a steep decline in recent years.

Last season, the now-35-year-old put up a grotesque 5.92 ERA over 130.2 innings for the Chicago Cubs, the only team he'd played for prior to this season. Still, Hendricks has been renowned for his knowledge of the art of pitching despite always possessing middling stuff. His average fastball velocity, for example, has never reached 90 miles per hour in his career, and instead, he's found success with pinpoint location and changing speeds and locations.

That reputation, in concert with the cheap price tag, may have been what enticed the Angels, who figure to have a lot of young pitchers cycle through the staff this year and could use a veteran mentor to teach them the art of pitching.

Still, some sort of production on the mound is a requirement, and despite a pair of promising early starts, the wheels have started to fall off for the crafty veteran. Never a strikeout artist, Hendricks has seen his BB/9 soar to 4.70, a stark contrast from his career mark of 2.11, and in the process, his ERA has ballooned to a putrid 6.65 over his first five starts and 23 innings pitched.

Given that, with the exception of 2023 (3.74 ERA), Hendricks has posted ERAs of 4.77 over the past four seasons, perhaps these struggles should come as no surprise.

The saving grace here is that Hendricks is making peanuts, so at any point, the team can easily move on without taking too much of a financial hit. However, his addition is emblematic of the main issue with the Angels' offseason strategy as a whole -- taking half measures by hoping cheaper alternatives would rise to the occasion and fill crucial roles.

This was true of signing Kikuchi to be an ace, leaving Soler as the only significant addition to the lineup, and taking the cheap route to rebuild the back of the rotation.

For the money Hendricks received, it's hard to complain too much, however, you'd still like to see more from a team that's struggled to put together a competent starting rotation for many, many years.

Grade: D+