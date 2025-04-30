Grading the Angels' signing of Yoan Moncada to replace the perpetually injured Anthony Rendon at third base

In what was a surprise to no one, famed albatross Anthony Rendon underwent hip surgery and was declared out for a lengthy, but undetermined, amount of time in the lead-up to spring training. The news was a blessing in disguise for the Angels, who knew they weren't going to get anything of value from the owner of the worst contract in baseball history, and could now use his roster spot on another player who may actually contribute.

The team struck quickly and inked former no. 1 overall prospect Yoan Moncada to a one-year $5 million deal. Moncada, despite some flashes, never really lived up to his billing as a top prospect, and had struggled in recent years with injuries and inconsistencies. In 2024,his season was basically lost, playing just 12 games while dealing with a hip injury of his own.

A strange thumb injury in spring training put his opening day status in doubt, and despite seemingly overcoming the malady, his time on the active roster was short-lived. After just eight games, Moncada landed on the IL with the same injury that plagued him in spring training. He posted a strange .190/.370/.286 line over his 27 plate appearances, was buoyed entirely by his stellar but unsustainable 22.2% walk rate.

Normally, you'd give an incomplete to a player who suffered an injury so early on, but with Moncada, this was part of the deal going in. The Angels knew the risk and rolled the dice anyway because he was a cheaper alternative than a player like Alex Bregman, who would've been a real solution to the hot corner conundrum.

Yet again, the Angels' unwillingness to truly invest has come back to bite them, and while the injury shouldn't keep Moncada out for much longer, it seems only a matter of time before the oft-injured infielder hits the IL again. In the meantime, whether or not he can produce at an acceptable clip is still a very open question.

Grade: D+

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout