LA Angels 2025 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: Way-too-early 26-man predictions

Catchers (2) - Logan O'Hoppe & Travis d'Arnaud
MiLB: Chuckie Robinson, Sebastián Rivero
*Yawns* well, this is boring. The only real discussion point here is how they platoon the two catchers. Given how well O'Hoppe hits right-handed pitching and d'Arnaud hits left-handed pitching, that is an easy solution there. That would mean O'Hoppe plays more often than d'Arnaud, which is undoubtedly the plan. Unless Kikuchi starts making personal catcher demands, Ron Washington should prioritize their offensive splits given how it would optimize the lineup.