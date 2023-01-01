Angels make three more minor league signings
The Los Angeles Angels have signed three more players to minor league deals with invitations to Spring Training. Perry Minasian is proving once again how much he values depth, and he adds three players who have all appeared in big league games to the Angels system.
Angels add three more players on MiLB deals
Jose Godoy was the only position player of the three signed. Godoy is a catcher who will be with his fifth organization since March. Despite all of the movement, he played in just 10 MLB games this season, two with the Twins and eight with the Pirates. He had just two hits in 37 at-bats.
He played in 16 games in 2021 and had six hits in 37 at-bats with the Mariners. Godoy has been a pretty good hitter in the minors, hitting .272 with a .351 OBP in ten seasons. He doesn't have much power, so his profile is limited.
Godoy slots in behind Logan O'Hoppe, Max Stassi, Matt Thaiss, and maybe even Chad Wallach too. Still never hurts to add depth.
Gerardo Reyes made two appearances for the Angels in 2022 and allowed a run in two innings of work. Reyes averaged 96.6 mph with his fastball which is what makes him intriguing. He's a hard thrower with extremely high strikeout numbers. In 46 appearances in Salt Lake, he struck out 11.4 batters per nine. He's struck out 10.4/9 in six career MiLB seasons.
Reyes is 30 and has a history of bad command. He walked an absurd 6.5 batters per nine in 2022 in Salt Lake. If he can ever improve with his command, he instantly becomes an intriguing arm. With a minor league deal, there's no risk.
The third player signed was Cam Vieaux, a pitcher who made eight appearances for the Pirates this past season. He allowed ten earned runs in 8.2 innings pitched.
Vieaux is a southpaw who was pretty average as a starter in the minors but only started one game this season and had a 3.06 ERA in 35 appearances and 50 innings pitched. The Angels do have lefties like Jhonathan Diaz, Kenny Rosenberg, and Jake Kalish who were all brought back on MiLB deals this offseason. I'm not sure where Vieaux would rank compared to those guys, but again, no risk in bringing anybody in on a minor-league deal.
The likely scenario is none of the three do anything for the Angels. There's always the chance they turn into something. Remember, Jimmy Herget was a minor league signing. Even Brandon Drury was a minor league signing last offseason.