Angels vs. Tigers Game 2 prediction and odds for Thursday, July 27 (Trust Sandoval on the road)
Our expert betting preview on the second of two games on Thursday between the Angels and Tigers.
By Reed Wallach
The Angels are buyers at the trade deadline, making a trade for starting pitching help, acquiring Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox to bolster its rotation around Shohei Ohtani and Thursday's starter Patrick Sandoval.
The Halos play the second of two against the Tigers on Thursday afternoon in hopes of getting another strong start from Sandoval, who has allowed three or less earned runs in three of his last five starts. Can the team stay in the AL Wild Card picture with a win on Thursday afternoon?
Here are the odds and our best bet:
Angels vs. Tigers odds, run line and total
Run Line:
- Angels -1.5 (+140)
- Tigers: +1.5 (-165)
Moneyline:
- Angels: -120
- Tigers: +100
Total: 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Angels vs. Tigers prediction and pick
The Tigers are a middling lineup against left handed pitching, 21st in OPS against southpaws, and I fancy Sandoval's chances of holding up on Thursday afternoon. The left-hander has been rock solid this year, pitching to a 4.16 ERA, which is slightly below expectations this season, posting a 3.99 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) on the year.
Sandoval does run into issues with walks at times, giving out more than three bases per nine innings, but the Tigers are 22nd in walk rate this season, so he won't run into as many issues on the mound.
Meanwhile, the Halos enter scorching at the plate, fifth in the big leagues in terms of OPS over the last 10 games and ripe for a big afternoon at the plate against Matt Manning, who starts for Detroit.
Manning has only made seven starts this season and has posted strong numbers, pitching to a 3.19 ERA, but his underlying profile shows that he is in trouble. The righty has an xERA of 4.34 and has stranded 76% of runners on base.
I believe that this matchup sets up well for the Angels both on the mound and at the plate, I'll back the road team in the second of two.
PICK: Angels ML -120
