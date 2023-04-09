Blue Jays vs. Angels prediction and odds for Sunday, April 9 (Bet the UNDER)
The Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Today's game will serve as the rubber match after each squad took one of the first two games of the series.
The Blue jays won 4-3 on Friday, but then the Angels bounced back on Saturday with a 9-5 victory.
Today's starting pitcher matchup will feature Yusei Kikuchi vs. Reid Detmers.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Blue Jays vs. Angels odds, run line, and total
Blue Jays vs. Angels prediction and pick
The Angels and Blue Jays have been two of the better offenses this season, combining for an average of 10.3 runs per game.
With that being said, I'm going to go the opposite direction and back the UNDER today.
Yusei Kikuchi has shown signs of a career resurgence. He finished Spring Training with the lowest ERA among all pitchers at 0.87 and then follower it up with a strong first start of the season, allowing only one earned run in 5.0 innings pitched.
Reid Detmers also got off to a strong start to his season, allowing two earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched.
I'm going to trust the pitching matchup in this game and take the UNDER 10 runs.
