Nationals vs. Angels prediction and odds for Monday, April 10 (Fade Patrick Corbin)
The Los Angeles Angels lost their three-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, but they thankfully have a favorable matchup to start the new week when they host the Washington Nationals in a three game set.
Today, the Angels will trot out Jose Suarez (12.46 ERA) to take on Patrick Corbin (8.00 ERA) of the Nats.
Let's take a peek at the odds for today's game and then I'll break down my best bet for the matchup.
Nationals vs. Angels odds, run line, and total
Nationals vs. Angels prediction and pick
Patrick Corbin has become my favorite pitcher to fade the past couple of seasons and 2023 is no different. He has allowed 17 hits and eight earned runs in just 9.0 innings pitched this season, but we have to be careful about how we fade him with Jose Suarez also struggling to start the season.
So, I'm going to target the team total for the Angels. That way even if Suarez has another weak showing, it won't matter for us. All that will matter is how the Angels offense performs against Corbin and anyone else who pitches for the Angels tonight.
The Angels offense has been solid this season, ranking 11th in OPS at 0.761 through the first week+ of the 2023 campaign. They're also third in the Majors in runs per game, averaging 6.22.
I don't think they'll have much of an issue surpassing 5.5 runs in the first five innings of tonight's game, especially considering they get to face arguably the worst starting pitcher in the Majors over the past two seasons.
