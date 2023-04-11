Nationals vs. Angels prediction and odds for Tuesday, April 11 (Back an Ohtani gem)
The Angels are the biggest favorite on the Tuesday night Major League Baseball slate, and it makes sense, the team has its ace and MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani on the mound against one of the worst teams in baseball in the Nationals.
Ohtani has been on point both on the mound and at the dish this season, hitting over .300 while also allowing just one earned run in two starts spanning 12 innings. While it's not wise to bet -325 favorites all the time, laying more than three times your money on a baseball game won't be profitable over time, there can be smart ways to back an Ohtani gem on the mound on Tuesday.
Here's how I'm betting Nationals vs. Angels on Tuesday:
Nationals vs. Angels odds, run line and total
Nationals vs. Angels prediction and pick
Ohtani has been a machine this season, but I think the way to play this one is on the under. If we can count on a strong Ohtani outing, I believe that Josiah Gray of the Nationals can keep a lid on the Angels given his metrics this season.
Gray has struggled a ton since coming to the big leagues, but he is starting to mature nicely on the mound, lowering his walk rate to a career low rate in two starts with just three over 11 innings. It's a small sample, but if Gray, who walked the most batters and allowed the most home runs this season, is able to limit those catastrophic plays, he may take a big step forward.
The Angels are heavily reliant on drawing walks so far this season, over 11%, which is top five in the big leagues. If Gray is going to limit putting batters on base, the Halos primary attack may be cut down.
I see the under as the best way to play this game with Ohtani's excellence, but also the emerging Gray on the mound for the Nats.
