The 2025 Angels are living up to some bold preseason predictions

Ron Washington will get Manager of the Year votes

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

This one hasn’t aged so well. Even before his current health-related dugout absence, at times it’s felt that the Angels have won as many games in spite of Washington’s decisions as because of them.

Right from game one, and his still inexplicable decision to give debutant Ryan Johnson a second inning, Wash has made calls that have left fans and commentators scratching their heads. His bullpen management and lineup constructions have tended to be too forward thinking, saving arms and sticking with rest days at the expense of locking down winnable games. Early on he was guilty of favoring veterans like Tim Anderson over rising stars like Kyren Paris, just like he did last year with Aaron Hicks.

Both of those areas have greatly improved, and there is no question that Washington has the respect and admiration of his players, so it’s still possible that he’s done enough to improve the team to garner some love come awards season, but it’s a longshot.

What to watch for: If his health has any impact on his future with the club. Washington’s contract expires at the end of the season, but logic suggests he’ll get another year to pair with Perry Minasian’s extension. Whether the club still feels comfortable offering that, or Washington would even accept, may depend on how and when he recovers and returns.