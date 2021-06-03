LA Angels: 3 reasons why the Angels should bring up Jo Adell
LA Angels top prospect Jo Adell has been clubbing homers left and right in Salt Lake (Triple-A).
Jo Adell has been on the LA Angels‘ radar for a long time now, and even had his first crack at the big leagues last season.
Listed at the very top of the Baseball America‘s Current Top Prospects of the Angels list, his talent has been raising eyebrows as he plays for the Bees.
There are cases to be made both for and against bringing up Jo Adell. This article will hit on the argument for the Angels to bring up Adell, and the next story on Halo Hangout will focus on the counterargument.
Number 1 reason Jo Adell should be brought up: Adell’s power surge
Jo Adell has hit 12 home runs in 23 Triple-A games this year. He’s tacked on four doubles and an incredible 23 RBI in those 23 games.
The Angels rank sixth in the American League in home runs. Not terrible, but could be much better, and will need to be much better if the Angels are to make a run for the playoffs.
Adell has a knack for driving teammates in, and that’s something the Halos are missing as well. They’re tied for seventh in RBI with 233 RBI. The Halos haven’t scored a lot of runs in general this year; just seventh in the AL with 247.
Jo Adell has made his way around the bases 19 times in Salt Lake this year. He finds ways to help put up crooked numbers, and that’s something the Angels are missing.