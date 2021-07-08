LA Angels: Anthony Rendon as ‘frustrated’ about his year as Halo fans are
LA Angels fans aren’t enjoying Anthony Rendon‘s second straight disappointing season this year.
Rendon has hit .240/.329/.382 with six home runs and 34 RBI this season. All of those marks are career-lows, except his on-base percentage is tied for a career-low, and he had less RBI in a 2015 year where he missed over half the season, and the pandemic season. He’s so far played less games than he did in the pandemic season, as he’s now been on the IL three times this year.
Rendon expressed that he’s ‘frustrated’ about how that’s been going, now with him on the IL for that third time with his third left hamstring strain.
Anthony Rendon is understandably frustrated, as LA Angels fans are.
Anthony Rendon has now missed 23 games for the LA Angels this year.
In the offseason between 2019 and 2020, Rendon signed a 7-year deal worth $245 million. He’s making $28 million this season.
There’s no sugarcoating it; he’s been a massive disappointment ever since he joined the Halos.
It’s not just this year where he struggled. In 2020, he hit .286 with nine home runs and 31 RBI. “Tony Two Bags” only hit 11 doubles.
This year, he’s only hit 13. He had 44 in each of his last two years with the Washington Nationals. The two-time Silver Slugger also hit 41 in the season before that, and hit close to 40 two other times in his career.
He’s not the same player he once was, and it’s a fact. He hit over .300 in each of his last three years before he came to Anaheim.
I actually like that he’s expressed that he’s frustrated, though. It shows that he cares, and that he’s aware that he can’t underperform and get hurt all the time.
That’s how it’s been, and it needs to turn around as soon as his spikes come back on.