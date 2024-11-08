3 bounce back position players the Angels should target in free agency

The Angels, no longer a desirable destination in the eyes of many major leaguers, must look to the down-and-outs if they are to further add organizational depth via free agency. They can, however, attract players like Kyle Hendricks--cheap players who could potentially offer more than what meets the eye/spreadsheets, if given another shot in the big leagues.

Angels GM, Perry Minasian, was quoted as saying: “power was one for me that I would still like to add more of it if I can. We were 29th in slug last year, so (Jorge) Soler made sense." Minasian will be looking far and wide for more sluggers, no matter what position they play. If the team can continue to add big league players, they can get their ducks in a row and not continue to rush their marquee prospects along before they are ready (Christian Moore, most notably).

The organization is reevaluating the entire roster, and no incumbent Angels player is guaranteed a spot. Even if certain position players did not perform up to their standards last season, if they have interest in the Angels and possess a track record of putting balls in outfield seats...then the Angels will surely make pitches for them to come to Anaheim. Soler's home run total was down last year, but Minasian traded for him anyway.

With that in mind, who are some position player reclamation projects that the Angels could take on in free agency?

Michael Conforto

Anthony Santander and his 44 home runs could be a free agency target the Angels slot into their outfield, but the Orioles offering him a qualifying offer complicates things. The Angels are in no position to make moves that could jeopardize them down the road, and losing draft pick compensation is not in the organization's best interest. Santander is an incredible player, and the Angels must evaluate whether he would add more than he could take away given the Q.O. and the expensive price tag attached.

Free agent outfielders like Juan Soto (no chance), Teoscar Hernández (no chance), Jurickson Profar (why would he leave San Diego after his massive breakout season?), Tyler O'Neill (redundant due to Taylor Ward's presence and more expensive), and Joc Pederson (the Angels do not need another DH) are not fits with the Angels, and will not be seriously pursued by Minasian and his staff.

The Angels need a player not named Mike Trout who can take over in center field from time to time--an upgrade over Mickey Moniak, who still has promise but struggles mightily against left-handed pitching, posted a terrible K:BB overall, and posted a paltry .281 wOBA last season. Moniak was swinging the bat hard, but making little contact. He currently looks like a platoon player, at best. The Angels could use him mostly for defensive purposes late in games.

Alex Verdugo could be a logical fit. He slotted in at center field every now and again for Aaron Judge and should be cheap. His power has never quite clicked, however, as he has never hit more than 13 home runs in a single season. A more logical candidate is Michael Conforto.

Conforto has not played center field since 2019. Both his speed and range have diminished greatly (his arm remains quite strong though). Why even bring up center field? Conforto might need convincing to join the Angels, in addition to the right contract figure, and perhaps the opportunity to slot into center field again from time-to-time could convince him to join a 99-loss team. Like Verdugo, Conforto should be cheap and not require many years on his next contract.

What has not diminished is his power, the exact tool Minasian is targeting. He only clubbed 20 home runs, the exact amount as Jo Adell, but his underlying hitting metrics are far superior. Conforto's metrics that were all above average: batting run value, xWOBA, xSLG (88th percentile!), xBA, average exit velocity, barrel %, hard-hit %, bat speed, chase %. Any defensive issues would be overlooked if Conforto can impress at the plate with his sweet left-handed swing.

Conforto's road splits were far better than his home splits in San Francisco. The Angels are in desperate need for a left-handed power bat, and he fits the bill. Much like this next player.