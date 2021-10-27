3 non-tendered players Angels fans should keep an eye on

Austin Voth

Kyle Finnegan, who was an All Star with the Nationals last season, is a given. There should be a robust market for the fireballer who collected 38 saves, even though the advanced metrics are not incredibly fond of the 33-year-old.

Austin Voth who, like Josh Rojas, played for the Mariners last season, is an intriguing option for the Angels' bullpen. His metrics are tantalizing: his hard-hit% was in the 99th percentile of pitchers, his average exit velocity was in the 98th, and his whiff% in the 89th. He had an above average K% and BB% as well. Another good sign for Voth moving forward: his xFIP and xERA were lower than his FIP and ERA.

Voth is primarily a cutter-baller, but sports a mid-90s four-seam, and tosses frisbee sweepers and curveballs. He has exceptional velocity differences on all four of his pitches. The 32-year-old spent the five years of his big league career with Washington, before moving to Baltimore, and Seattle.

