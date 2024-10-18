Angels fans could not be more envious of the White Sox and Twins' potential sales

Why does it always feels like other fanbases are celebrating while Angels Nation is on the sidelines watching them? The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox are reportedly up for sale. Must be nice.

The Pohlad family and Jerry Reinsdorf are open to offers on their respective teams. Reinsdorf has owned the White Sox since 1981 and the Pohlad family has owned the Twins since 1984. Both teams slashed their payroll last season, and should continue to do so while they field bids on the AL Central franchises.

It's no secret that ownership is the most valuable function of a sports organization. As evidenced by the Angels' lack of playoff appearances the past decade, the team is in desperate need of an ownership upgrade to address the myriad problems that plague them. Impaired by off-field tragedies, drama with the Minor League teams, losing one of the greatest players in MLB history with no return, on-field investments not panning out, second-rate facilities, lack of Minor League talent, and a short-staffed front office, the Angels have great need of a white knight bailing them out with money and a clear vision for bringing the operation up to speed.

The Baltimore Orioles are in the early stages of new ownership and could potentially resign Corbin Burnes, whereas the Angelos family would have let him walk in free agency without thinking twice. Since Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets in 2020, he resurrected a once great franchise. John Sherman bought the Kansas City Royals in 2020, and ended their 8 year playoff drought in 2024 thanks to increased spending to bolster their starting rotation. Are you starting to see a trend? New ownership leads to on-field success.

In one of the biggest "what ifs" in Angels history, Arte Moreno put the team for sale in late 2022. The now 78-year-old later took the team off the market, even with an offer reported to be over $3 billion. Moreno has used the word "stupid" when asked what kind of offer it would take for him to sell: “If someone makes some stupid, crazy offer, I’ve got to do what’s best for the family. I do the best I can to run it as a business.” Again, during Spring Training: “'I’m a business person,' he said. 'If someone gets really stupid, then you have to go.'”

It almost conjures up the idea that a person would have to be stupid to purchase the Angels from Moreno. Moreno has run the franchise into the ground, so if someone wants to spend billions of dollars to purchase a hobbled organization then go ahead, stupid!