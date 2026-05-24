Angels fans may not like what an MLB lockout means for Tyler Bremner's timeline

The Los Angeles Angels have a bad habit of quickly promoting top prospects to the big leagues, and the fanbase is already anticipating the abrupt arrival of last year's first-round draft pick Tyler Bremner.

Bremner was selected with the No. 2-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and is currently at High-A Tri-Cities. The right-hander is 0-1 in five starts for the Dust Devils and owns an impeccable 1.50 ERA and 2.33 FIP through 18 innings pitched. So far, he's struck out 28 of the 70 batters he's faced (40% K-rate), and has only allowed six free passes (8.6% BB-rate).

Most organizations would be quite content with Bremner's start to the season and allow him to continue to gain valuable development in the minor leagues. But the Angels don't follow the status quo, and given their track record, there's a contingent of fans and MLB pundits who expect Bremner to make his big-league debut sometime later this season.

Interestingly, however, the impending lockout could (and should) have an impact on how the Angels plan to handle Bremner's development moving forward. Any and all minor league players who are not part of a team's 40-man roster, or signed to a Major League contract, will not be affected by the fallout of this winter's approaching contract dispute.

Angels must resist the urge to hastily promote Tyler Bremner

In other words, if the Angels keep Bremner off the 40-man roster, he can pitch during the Minor League season in 2027 regardless of the situation between Major League Baseball and the MLB Player's Association.

Though some Angels fans may disagree, this reality should weigh heavily on the front office's decision regarding Bremner as the season moves along. Given most prognosticators view of the upcoming labor dispute, keeping the young hurler off the 40-man roster could be best for his development, and provide him with critical reps while the league and the union sort out their differences.

Bremner isn't even eligible for the Rule 5 Draft until after the 2028 season, so there's no need to rush the process in the first place. Unfortunately, this is the Angels we're talking about.

Hopefully the Angels' contigent of decision-makers takes this small (but meaningful) factor into account when deciding how to move forward with Bremner this season.