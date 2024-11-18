It sure looks like Niko Kavadas will make the Angels' Opening Day roster

The Angels have an up-and-coming player on their hands. Niko Kavadas was just selected as the Arizona Fall League's Offensive Player of the Year. Over 20 games, Kavadas slashed .329/.462/.700/1.162, hit six home runs, and drew 17 walks.

Kavadas debuted in the bigs last season, and showed off his tools that got him his Kyle Schwarber comparisons. In an albeit short, 30-game sample size, his exit velocity averaged 91.7mph, which is elite. He flashed an uncanny ability to work counts, draw walks, not chase outside the zone,

The battle for Nolan Schanuel's backup will be between Kavadas and Ryan Noda. Noda, recently claimed off waivers and added to the 40-man roster, still has two minor league options. They are different players, where Noda is a more contact hitter with defensive chops while Kavadas is a slugger who struggles defensively. Kavadas played outfield in the AFL, but the Angels currently do not have a place for him to play consistently (even if they believed he was in a place defensively that would not take away from their run prevention).

Niko Kavadas helps address the Angels' biggest need--power

Furthermore, the Angels need left-handed hitting and especially left-handed power bats. Currently, the only left-handed (or switch) hitters the Angels have are Schanuel, Noda, Luis Rengifo, and Mickey Moniak. Kavadas has the most pop from any left-hander the Angels have in the entire organization, and Perry Minasian has made it abundantly clear that power bats are his biggest priority this offseason -- leaving the door wide open for the 26-year-old Kavadas to crack the opening day roster.

If the Angels are going all-in for power, they could utilize a version of this lineup (factoring in a Zach Neto return):

Kavadas was older than most of the members of the Arizona Fall League, but it remains a talented group of pitchers that he dominated. His momentum heading into Spring Training is tantalizing for Angels fans clamoring for an infusion of new talent. They acquired Kavadas as part of a fantastic trade last season, sending Luis García to Boston for Kavadas, Matthew Lugo (who could easily join Kavadas on the 40-man roster soon), Ryan Zeferjahn (a lock for the Angels' 2025 bullpen given what he showed in '24), and Yeferson Vargas. The Angels are remodeling their entire roster, and that could allow Kavadas, a fresh new face, to continue his tenure in Anaheim.

