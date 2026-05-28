Latest infestation is only making Angels fans' calls for big changes even louder

It seems that things are finally reaching a boiling point for Los Angeles Angels fans. Discontent over the team’s record and the apparent lack of care about winning have led to protests and loud calls for owner Arte Moreno to sell the team. Just to add even more fuel to the fire, there was even a rodent infestation at the park earlier this season.

Add it all up and you get a lot of ticked off fans. Next think you know they start showing up at games, taking their shirts off, and demanding the owner sell the team. That’s democracy in action, folks. The exact stuff the Founding Fathers envisioned some 250 years ago.

But in all seriousness, this sort of outcry from fans is long overdue. The Angels have not been competitive for a very long time and what makes that hurt even more is the team hasn’t even really tried to be that competitive in a while.

This starts at the top with Moreno who was roundly criticized for his comments ahead of the season about how fans don’t really care about winning that much. That’s not exactly a great way to get fans excited about the team but it was far from the first time Moreno has said something to anger fans.

Angels' mirage of a hot start has given way to inevitable dropoff

Despite that, when the team got off to a decent start this season and was around .500 and Jo Adell was robbing home runs, Mike Trout was looking like his old self, and José Soriano was looking like a Cy Young contender, it was easy for a second to think maybe the Angels could be at least semi-competitive this season.

The American League West is a wasteland and is pretty much anyone’s for the taking. Could the Angels finally do something to get fans excited about the product on the field? Alas, any hopes were short-lived as the Angels are back to the bottom of their division and both Trout and Soriano have come back down to earth a bit. Cue the frustrations boiling over.

These demands for change likely aren’t going away anytime soon. Maybe Moreno will simply ignore the noise and continue to oversee a poor team, but fans want to see a winner. Perhaps Moreno can start by moving on from general manager Perry Minasian whose contract is up after this season. Minasian has drawn a lot of heat from fans as well for his inability to turn the team into a contender but his hands may be somewhat tied by circumstance.

Still, there are a lot of empty seats at home games as it seems a lot of season ticket holders are choosing to stay home. At some point Moreno is going to have to respond to fan demands in some form or fashion. If he doesn’t, he can expect a lot more empty seats going forward.