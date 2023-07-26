1 Angels reliever who has earned back our trust, 1 who has lost it
LA Angels pitcher Jacob Webb has lost our trust
Jacob Webb came out of nowhere as a minor league signing and pitched unbelievably well for the Angels in his first month with the team. He got called up in late May and was great until the end of June.
Webb had a 1.53 ERA through his first 16 appearances. He had five holds, had not blown a save, and even converted a save. Remember the night Carlos Estevez struggled in Texas? Jacob Webb bailed him and the team out. Much like fellow minor league signee Chris Devenski, he found himself as an indispensable piece in the bullpen rather quickly.
Unfortunately, Webb hasn't been the same guy of late. In his last nine appearances he's allowed eight runs in nine innings pitched. He's taken a loss and has blown a save as well while allowing an earned run in five of the nine outings. He's gone from unbelievable to awful.
The Angels need to upgrade their bullpen to take Webb out of these high leverage situations. Despite his struggles, he's still been pitching in big spots often in the seventh inning of close games. With how important wins are right now for this team, that can't happen.